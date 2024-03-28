Internet Computer Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.05 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.05 billion and approximately $351.44 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $17.46 or 0.00024762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,420,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,398,599 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

