Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 264,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,385,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

