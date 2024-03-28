Mina Price Tops $1.26 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00001776 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $52.85 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,140,849,533 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,246,880 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,140,632,092.8400393 with 1,075,868,671.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.24573289 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $89,770,888.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

