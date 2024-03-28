Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $444.01. 36,607,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,988,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.84 and a 200-day moving average of $399.66. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

