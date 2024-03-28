SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $97.56. 10,700,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

