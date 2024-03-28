Trinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,458 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 8.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $444.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,607,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,988,266. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.66.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

