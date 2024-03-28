WOW-token (WOW) Tops One Day Volume of $4.29

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $221.43 million and $4.29 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000566 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00012900 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02214339 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

