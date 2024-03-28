Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 391,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,227,000 after buying an additional 73,060 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $8,799,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $444.01. 36,607,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,988,266. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.66. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

