FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR) Plans Dividend of $0.20

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1999 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LKOR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19.
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund
