Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.1 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 444,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,241. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

