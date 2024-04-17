ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sarina Tanimoto Sells 100,000 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $928,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,288,308.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $21,133.86.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 444 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $3,996.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56.

On Monday, February 26th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $6,307.00.

NASDAQ:SPRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPRY. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $16,050,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $15,148,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 497,429 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

