Manifold Finance (FOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $406,905.67 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for $18.62 or 0.00030962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

