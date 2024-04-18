Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,474,000 after purchasing an additional 708,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after acquiring an additional 251,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 308,843 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $19.12 during trading on Thursday. 260,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

