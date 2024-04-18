SFE Investment Counsel Sells 59,845 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,845 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE F traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 31,046,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,100,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

