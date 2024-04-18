Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading Down 1.3%

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.70 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($0.97). 683,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 931,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.60 ($0.98).

Separately, Shore Capital cut Warehouse REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.99. The stock has a market cap of £330.54 million, a P/E ratio of -288.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,222.22%.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

