Seele-N Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 92.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $391,316.69 and $246.82 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001335 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,688.36 or 1.00110200 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010751 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001682 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $182.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

