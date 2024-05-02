2,806 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 9,418,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,735,469. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

