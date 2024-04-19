Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.24

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 9239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Sharp Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

