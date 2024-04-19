Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.60

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 300685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $33.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

