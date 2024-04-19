PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.11

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 490989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.77%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after buying an additional 1,015,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after buying an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,606,000 after buying an additional 361,983 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

