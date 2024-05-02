Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,250,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 3,736,842 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.89.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

