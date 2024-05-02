Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $133.22 and last traded at $134.16. Approximately 2,738,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,490,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $706.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.