WAX Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. WAX has a total market cap of $250.25 million and $41.67 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,168,034,205 coins and its circulating supply is 3,435,742,293 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,167,551,753.7698 with 3,435,428,006.528485 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0744455 USD and is up 10.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $12,172,855.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

