Fetch.ai Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $241.45 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00003746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00057194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00023297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,467,939 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

