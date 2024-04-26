Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNY traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $35.46. 9,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.16. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Get Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.0122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

