Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $708.62 million and $41.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00056482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,539,594,223 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

