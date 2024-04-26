Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics accounts for 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 9.99% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:BNOX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. 43,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,867. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

