Grin (GRIN) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $147,256.01 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,748.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.93 or 0.00747341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00129049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00060238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.00206320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00101240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

