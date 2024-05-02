Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Purchases 2,000 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,803.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman acquired 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman acquired 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Martin Tuchman acquired 172 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $5,504.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Martin Tuchman bought 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,726.08.

On Friday, February 9th, Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman bought 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226.00.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,924. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $191.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

