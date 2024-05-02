Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.83

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 2.9 %

Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 157.60 ($1.98). 4,833,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.40. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,834.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.95) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

