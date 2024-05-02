Michael Willem Waters Sells 5,793 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Willem Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

