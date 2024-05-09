Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 417,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,307,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,119. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.02.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

