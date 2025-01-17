Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $247.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -932.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 39.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 232.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

