JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Shares Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 114,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 95,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

