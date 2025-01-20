LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes $931,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,008,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in ONEOK by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $109.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

