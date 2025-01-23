StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.11. 412,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,864,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SARO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised StandardAero to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in StandardAero stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

