Rockline Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,525,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,950. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.