Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.41)-(0.37) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $576-581 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.03 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.560-3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GES. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guess? by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Guess? by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 82.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after buying an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

