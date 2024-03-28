Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 22.2%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 406,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 285,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

