Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 0.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 16,859,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 25,174,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Tilray Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

