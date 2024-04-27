4,655 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 47.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 103,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 212,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,589. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.