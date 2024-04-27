Dohj LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.

NYSE:V traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.52. 6,840,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.33. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

