Addison Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,393,000 after acquiring an additional 135,048 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,931,000 after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,309,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.8% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,324,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,642,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,609. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.