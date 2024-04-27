10,523 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Bought by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,055,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FFC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.01. 87,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.