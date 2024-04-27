Addison Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 7,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,311. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

