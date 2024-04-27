Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.91. 18,785,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,078,044. The company has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

