Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 522 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,745. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.34 and its 200 day moving average is $564.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

