Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,329,134 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329,134 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,042.6% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,906. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

