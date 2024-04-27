5,337 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,281,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,314. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.