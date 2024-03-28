Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

